Vetr Inc. Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Strong-Buy

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $78.34 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Western Digital Corp. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company set a $70.00 price target on Western Digital Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 68.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Western Digital Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The firm’s market cap is $19.53 billion.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm earned $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Western Digital Corp. had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Western Digital Corp.’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp. will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Western Digital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.60%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $50,148.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 23,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,624,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,834,000 after buying an additional 4,925,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,767,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $508,875,000 after buying an additional 772,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,109,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $591,131,000 after buying an additional 489,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,453,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $435,828,000 after buying an additional 228,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,843,732 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,213,000 after buying an additional 218,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

