Vetr Inc. Downgrades GameStop Corp. (GME) to Strong Sell

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $22.90 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on GameStop Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on GameStop Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.11 price target (down from $20.67) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on GameStop Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.52.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) opened at 25.34 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

