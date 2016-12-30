Vetr Inc. Downgrades Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) to Sell

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $44.14 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) opened at 45.36 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $979,135.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $101,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,300.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

