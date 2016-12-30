VCA Inc. (WOOF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in December

VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,181 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 1,454,456 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating on shares of VCA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on VCA in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VCA by 910.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in VCA by 312.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in VCA by 43.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in VCA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VCA during the third quarter worth $194,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.03. VCA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. VCA had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company earned $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VCA will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

