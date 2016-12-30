Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vantiv were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vantiv by 79.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,980,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,678,000 after buying an additional 1,320,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vantiv by 1,395.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,627,000 after buying an additional 972,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vantiv by 209.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,609,000 after buying an additional 921,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vantiv by 3,363.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 533,592 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vantiv during the third quarter worth $27,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,822 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.53. Vantiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.89 million. Vantiv had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vantiv, Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vantiv in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pacific Crest set a $62.00 price target on Vantiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vantiv in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, insider Matt Taylor sold 11,622 shares of Vantiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $684,535.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Drucker sold 4,635 shares of Vantiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $264,334.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,797 shares in the company, valued at $28,959,662.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vantiv, Inc (Vantiv) is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC (Vantiv Holding). The Company is a payment processor, merchant acquirer and personal identification number (PIN) debit acquirer. The Company operates through two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services.

