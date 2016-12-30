Vale SA (VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $8.91 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VALE. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Vale SA in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vale SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vale SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vale SA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vale SA from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) opened at 7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.76 billion.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Vale SA had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.00%.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, Coal, Base metals, Fertilizers and Others. Its Ferrous minerals segment consists of the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore, pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys, and other ferrous products and services.

