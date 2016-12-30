UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $189.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.61.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 161.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post $8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.
In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,139,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,585,608.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,213,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,078,605,000 after buying an additional 1,123,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,616,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,826,325,000 after buying an additional 401,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,287,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,660,218,000 after buying an additional 108,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,118,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,111,545,000 after buying an additional 147,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,506,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,710,917,000 after buying an additional 600,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.
