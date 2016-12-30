Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Unifirst Corporation makes up about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unifirst Corporation were worth $69,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unifirst Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unifirst Corporation by 36.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unifirst Corporation by 98.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in Unifirst Corporation by 103.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 143.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.80. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.90 and a 12-month high of $147.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.62 million. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Unifirst Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $389,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

