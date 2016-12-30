UniFirst Corp. (UNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective clothing. They rent, manufacture and sell a wide range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, jumpsuits, lab coats, smocks and aprons, and also rent industrial wiping products, floormats and other non-garment items, to a variety of manufacturers, retailers and service companies. They serve businesses of all sizes in numerous industry categories. “

UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) opened at 144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $147.65.

UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. UniFirst Corp. had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. UniFirst Corp.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. UniFirst Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

