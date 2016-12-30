Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp. will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Umpqua Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 877,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 139,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 18.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 536,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

