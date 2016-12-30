Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 0.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 2.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 1.5% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 0.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $254.94. The stock had a trading volume of 399,163 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.00. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.77 and a 52-week high of $278.63.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. will post $6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $255.00 target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.38.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Company Profile

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The Company operates through three segments: retail stores, salon services and e-commerce. The Company also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.

