UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,627,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,690,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,279,000 after buying an additional 112,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,798,000 after buying an additional 124,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,018,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,713,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,665,000 after buying an additional 194,075 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 349,979 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.94 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 40,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $3,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 815 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $60,856.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $398,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a less-than-truckload (LTL), union-free motor carrier company. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, which include ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The Company offers a range of other services that include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing.

