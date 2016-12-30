Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) remained flat at $4.68 on Friday. 213,715 shares of the company traded hands. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 206,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

