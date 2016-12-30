Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $427,750,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,318,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,277,907,000 after buying an additional 3,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,460,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,774,000 after buying an additional 2,640,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,383,000 after buying an additional 1,942,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9,951.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,653,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,636,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 9,220,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.89 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,829,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

