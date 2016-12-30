Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Receives $23.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 461,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,772,177.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 362.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 817,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 640,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 28.06 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

