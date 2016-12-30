Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore Partners Inc boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) traded up 0.88% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 186,290 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The stock’s market cap is $889.21 million. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.88.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

