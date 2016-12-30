Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Treehouse Foods were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Treehouse Foods by 101.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,172,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,800,000 after buying an additional 2,097,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Treehouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $98,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Treehouse Foods by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,928,000 after buying an additional 896,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Treehouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,329,000. Finally, Pine River Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Treehouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $39,241,000.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) traded down 0.502% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.375. 205,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. Treehouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.320 and a beta of 0.41.

Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Treehouse Foods had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treehouse Foods, Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treehouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Treehouse Foods from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna set a $88.00 target price on shares of Treehouse Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Treehouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Treehouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

About Treehouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturing company. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. It manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated and fresh products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snacks, beverage enhancers, pickles, Mexican and other sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, dry dinners, aseptic products, jams and other products.

