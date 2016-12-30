TransUnion (TRU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion is vulnerable to the overall macroeconomic conditions, seasonality issues, adverse foreign currency translation effects and developments in the credit market, which limit its profitability to some extent. The company’s revenues are significantly affected by the industry trends, including demand for information services in insurance, financial services and healthcare industry. TransUnion also recorded margin contraction over the past couple of quarters due to high operating expenses. The high degree of competition further restricts its pricing power, limits its profitability and puts a strain on the bottom line. However, TransUnion has outperformed the industry and remains poised for impressive growth in the imminent quarters with an attractive business model and strong and stable cash flows. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while estimates have mostly remained steady.”

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 30.75 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

