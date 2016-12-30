Tracy V. Maitland Purchases 100,000 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) insider Tracy V. Maitland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $587,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) opened at 5.87 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.