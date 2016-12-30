Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1,929,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors held its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) traded down 0.58% on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,654 shares. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $5.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

