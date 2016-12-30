TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) makes up 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,045,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,556,057,000 after buying an additional 333,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,360,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,348,757,000 after buying an additional 239,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,773,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,914,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,074,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $778,031,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,408,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $572,170,000 after buying an additional 507,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 2,307,717 shares of the company were exchanged. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx-shares-bought-by-fulton-breakefield-broenniman-llc/1136474.html.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

In other TJX Companies, Inc. (The) news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $533,131.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.