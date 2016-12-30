TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Position Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 187,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.5% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 332,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,657 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm earned $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

