TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 408,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Amedisys by 717.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Invictus RG increased its position in Amedisys by 152.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amedisys by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) traded down 0.129% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.535. The stock had a trading volume of 73,425 shares. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.694 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.08 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Craig Hallum began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc (Amedisys) is a provider of home health and hospice services. The Company offers home health services to the chronic, co-morbid, aging American population. The Company operates through three segments: home health, hospice and personal care. The Company’s home health segment delivers a range of services in the homes of individuals recovering from surgery, have a chronic disability or terminal illness or need assistance with completing important personal tasks.

