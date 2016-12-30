TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $29,765,000 Stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,018 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble Navigation were worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 0.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 115,404 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Trimble Navigation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.09 million. Trimble Navigation had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Trimble Navigation’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Navigation Ltd. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other Trimble Navigation news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 158,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $4,437,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Veneziano sold 109,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $3,319,414.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

