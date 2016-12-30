TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $29,235,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,611 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $29,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.0600% on Friday, hitting $110.4262. 33,304 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.3362 and a beta of 0.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $116.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $991 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

In related news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $5,729,416.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,423,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a holding company for Carlisle Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT), Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) and Carlisle FoodService Products (CFSP).

