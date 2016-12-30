Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 35,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,293,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.39 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.51 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomas Monroe Patterson Sells 35,944 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/thomas-monroe-patterson-sells-35944-shares-of-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-stock/1136124.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 111.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.