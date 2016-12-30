The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Stake Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 0.54% on Friday, reaching $7.42. 488,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The Rubicon Project, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. The Rubicon Project had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project, Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Albert Fried & Company downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “market perform” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

