The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) opened at 32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. The First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

In other The First Bancorp news, Director David B. Soule, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,331 shares in the company, valued at $414,384.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/the-first-bancorp-inc-fnlc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-4th/1135996.html.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of First National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services to individuals and companies in coastal Maine. The Company, through First Advisors, an operating division of the Bank, offers a range of private banking, financial planning, investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities of various asset sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.