The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.82.

ABCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $32,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,926.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCO. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 549,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 31.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the last quarter.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded up 0.840% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.025. The stock had a trading volume of 197,356 shares. The Advisory Board Company has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The Advisory Board Company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/the-advisory-board-company-abco-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1136430.html.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.