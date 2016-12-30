Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 74.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $46.73 and a one year high of $75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,250 shares in the company, valued at $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

