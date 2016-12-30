Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,429,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,032,000 after buying an additional 390,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 26.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 35,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

