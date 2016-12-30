Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,505,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,676,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $304,747,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $144.69. 134,434 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $148.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business earned $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $134.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

In related news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 5,777 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $781,685.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,474.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,660 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $227,386.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is the developer and provider of application delivery services. The Company’s core technology is a full-proxy, programmable, software platform called TMOS (Traffic Management Operating System). It helps organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, and software-defined networking deployments to successfully deliver applications to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

