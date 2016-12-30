Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 407,517 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,286,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,517 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 113,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 117.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 615,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 333,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 151.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after buying an additional 2,611,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 334,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 0.572% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.775. The stock had a trading volume of 590,598 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock’s market cap is $4.25 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 407,517 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-407517-shares-of-nuance-communications-inc-nuan/1136357.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 178,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,917.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.