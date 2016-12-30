Taser International Inc. (TASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taser International Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taser International, Inc. develops, assembles and markets less-lethal, conducted energy weapons primarily for use in the law enforcement and corrections market. Its advanced Taser weapon offers improved performance over other less-lethal force options used by law enforcement agencies. It can temporarily incapacitate virtually any individual regardless of pain tolerance, drug use, or body size – factors that cause other less-lethal options to have decreased effectiveness. The advanced Taser also has a comparable or lower injury rate than other less-lethal weapons. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Taser International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Taser International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Imperial Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Taser International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taser International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Vetr raised Taser International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Taser International (NASDAQ:TASR) opened at 24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 0.45. Taser International has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Taser International (NASDAQ:TASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59 million. Taser International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taser International will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $253,115.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,266.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Isner sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $80,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,484.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Taser International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taser International during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taser International during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Taser International by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Taser International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Taser International

TASER International, Inc is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) designed for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. The Company is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras, which utilize its cloud-based digital evidence management solution (Axon solution).

