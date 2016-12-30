Swiss National Bank Has $4,589,000 Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at $106,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 318.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) remained flat at $55.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140,432 shares. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $681 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

