Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUP. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 577.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 924,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after buying an additional 787,719 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 4,046.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $5,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 150.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 147,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) traded down 2.22% on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,526 shares. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing aluminum road wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates in the segment of automotive wheels. Its supplies cast aluminum wheels. The Company offers its products to the automobile and light truck manufacturers.

