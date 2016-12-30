Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Superior Industries has significantly outperformed the Zacks-categorized Auto/Truck-Original Equipment industry so far this year. The company also raised its 2016 outlook for net sales, value-added sales and unit volume growth but lowered the outlook for adjusted EBITDA. However, Superior Industries is facing operating inefficiency at one of its plants, which is adversely affecting its performance. Customer concentration and intense competition are other concerns. Further, all of the company's earnings estimates have also fallen over the last 60 days.”

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) opened at 27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business earned $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 577.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 924,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after buying an additional 787,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 4,046.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $5,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 150.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after buying an additional 147,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing aluminum road wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates in the segment of automotive wheels. Its supplies cast aluminum wheels. The Company offers its products to the automobile and light truck manufacturers.

