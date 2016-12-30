SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Inc boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 517,088 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-shares-bought-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1136261.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. increased their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,652 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.