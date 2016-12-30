Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases 16,211 Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 37.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 164,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 200,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 9.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971,357 shares. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $4.38 billion during the quarter. CenturyLink had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded CenturyLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded CenturyLink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other news, Director Harvey P. Perry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Arthur Owens acquired 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $999,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,671.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

