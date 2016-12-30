Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $3,391,000 Position in Coach, Inc. (COH)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,822 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Coach were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coach by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coach by 132.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coach during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Coach by 255.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 2,044,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Coach, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Coach had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coach, Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Coach in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Coach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Coach in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

