SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. FIG Partners also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q1 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/suntrust-banks-inc-expected-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-3-62-per-share-sti/1136301.html.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 755,680 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $393,959.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 70,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

