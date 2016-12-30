Suntrust Banks Inc. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $14,226,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 137.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 1.95% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. 344,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 73,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $5,922,143.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,889,032 shares in the company, valued at $794,781,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 86,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $6,643,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,712,005 shares in the company, valued at $747,047,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

