Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 3.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 16.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 24.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 56.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,039 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. J.M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.52.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.12. The business earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J.M. Smucker Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.36.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

