Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,920 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 8,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,596 shares. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.61.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $822,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,828.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

