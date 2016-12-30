Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Medtronic PLC makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 44.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,631,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

