Stryker Corporation (SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $122.00 target price on Stryker Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) traded down 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 316,788 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

In other Stryker Corporation news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 5,194 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $626,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,292,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Stryker Corporation by 24.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,751,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,503,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,037,535,000 after buying an additional 1,022,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

