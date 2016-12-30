Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mylan N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Mylan N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan N.V. will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 100.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

