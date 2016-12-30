Stepan Company (SCL) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stepan Company were worth $27,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan Company by 74.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stepan Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan Company during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan Company during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) traded up 0.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,775 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. Stepan Company has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm earned $445.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. Stepan Company had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Stepan Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Stepan Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stepan Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $77,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Servatius sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $361,723.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,016.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a variety of end products. The Company has three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes.

