State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) (WWAV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) (NYSE:WWAV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Whitewave Foods Company (The) were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,261,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,503,000 after buying an additional 384,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,573,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,804,000 after buying an additional 266,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,111,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,487,000 after buying an additional 616,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,811,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,926,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whitewave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 859,035 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. Whitewave Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Whitewave Foods Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

About Whitewave Foods Company (The)

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. Its segments include Americas Foods & Beverages, Americas Fresh Foods and Europe Foods & Beverages.

