State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $42,173,000 Position in American Express Company (AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $42,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.30% on Friday, reaching $74.14. 528,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. American Express Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Monday. Pacific Crest reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express Company from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In related news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,255.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

